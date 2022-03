There were no reported injuries in a strip mall fire Monday morning in the Slate Belt, authorities say. Firefighters within minutes limited the attack to the exterior only at the shopping center called 512 Plaza in the 300 block of Blue Valley Drive in Washington Township, according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It appeared to burn from the center out, video and photos from the scene showed.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO