Australia’s electricity system is on the road to becoming 100% renewable as coal-fired power stations close and wind and solar takes their place. But as a proportion of electricity consumed domestically, it’s on the road to more than 100% renewable. That’s because renewable power set to be produced in Australia’s north could be exported in ways such as via subsea cables. And if we get really serious about bringing down global emissions we will be doing much, much more. In a newly-published study carried out as part of a multi-disciplinary team under the Zero-Carbon Energy for the Asia-Pacific project we analyse the potential...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO