Last week marked the second anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic. In these two years, over 5,500 Australians have died from COVID, and approximately 300,000 Australians have lost their lives in total. Necessary public health protections have affected people’s access to dying loved ones, limited their participation in important rituals like funerals, and reduced the physical social support they would otherwise receive from friends and family. Read more: COVID pandemic 2nd anniversary: 3 things we got wrong, and 3 things to watch...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO