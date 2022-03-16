ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana vs Saint Mary's (CA) NCAA Tournament First Round odds, tips and betting trends

By DataSkrive
 1 day ago
The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-7) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers (21-13) on Thursday, tipping off at 7:20 PM on TBS. Here’s everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup before filling out your bracket.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is 19-13-1 against the spread this season compared to Indiana’s 20-13-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gaels are 15-18-0 and the Hoosiers are 16-17-0. The teams score an average of 141.1 points per game, 14.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 4-5-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Indiana has gone 7-3-0 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

As college hoops play continues, prepare for the contest with everything you need to know before Thursday’s game.

Indiana at Saint Mary’s (CA) odds, spread and lines

  • Saint Mary’s (CA) -2.5
  • Total: 126.5
  • Moneyline: Saint Mary’s (CA) -145, Indiana +121

Indiana at Saint Mary’s (CA) odds, spread, & more

  • The Gaels are 20-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Saint Mary’s (CA) has a record of 19-1 (95%).
  • The Gaels have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • This season, the Hoosiers have been the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Indiana has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it’s the underdog by at least +121 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 45.2% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.
  • The 69.8 points per game the Gaels put up are just 4.1 more points than the Hoosiers allow (65.7).
  • Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 14-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when putting up more than 65.7 points.
  • Indiana is 13-4 against the spread and 14-5 overall when allowing fewer than 69.8 points.
  • The Hoosiers score 10.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Gaels allow (60.5).
  • When it scores more than 60.5 points, Indiana is 15-9 against the spread and 18-8 overall.
  • Saint Mary’s (CA)’s record is 18-8 against the spread and 24-3 overall when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Gaels have put up a total of 296 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.3 per game), and the Hoosiers have out-scored opponents by 191 points on the season (5.6 more per game).

  • The average implied total for the Gaels this season is 70.2 points, 5.2 more points than their implied total of 65 points in Thursday’s game.
  • So far this season, Saint Mary’s (CA) has outscored its implied point total for this matchup (65) 22 times.
  • The Hoosiers’ implied point total in this matchup (62 points) equals the team’s season average.
  • On the season, Indiana has outscored its implied point total for this matchup (62) 28 times.

How to watch Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Hulu

