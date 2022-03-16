ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas Southern vs Kansas NCAA Tournament First Round odds, tips and betting trends

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXU3t_0egchFcR00

The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (28-6) and the No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers (19-12) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas is favored by 21.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 9:57 PM on truTV. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup.

Kansas is 18-17-0 against the spread, while Texas Southern’s ATS record this season is 18-13-1. The Jayhawks are 18-14-3 and the Tigers are 15-18-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 148.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Kansas is 7-3-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while Texas Southern has gone 5-3-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Before watching this matchup, here is everything you need to know about Thursday’s college hoops action.

Texas Southern at Kansas odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Kansas -21.5
  • Total: 144.5
  • Moneyline: Kansas -7912, Texas Southern +1879

Let’s Make This Interesting – Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Texas Southern at Kansas odds, spread, & more

  • The Jayhawks have gone 29-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.3% of those games).
  • Kansas has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -7912 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 98.8% chance to win.
  • This season, the Tigers have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
  • Texas Southern has played as an underdog of +1879 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Tigers have a 5.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Jayhawks score 13.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Tigers give up (65.5).
  • When Kansas totals more than 65.5 points, it is 13-14 against the spread and 24-4 overall.
  • Texas Southern has a 12-12 record against the spread and a 15-9 record overall when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.
  • The Tigers put up just 1.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (68.1).
  • Texas Southern has put together a 7-6 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.
  • Kansas has an ATS record of 11-7 and an 18-0 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Jayhawks have totaled a total of 355 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 10.5 per game), and the Tigers have out-scored opponents by 121 points on the season (four more per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

  • The average implied total for the Jayhawks this season is 76.3 points, 6.7 fewer points than their implied total of 83 points in Thursday’s game.
  • So far this season, Kansas has scored more than 83 points 11 times.
  • The 72.7-point average implied total on the season for the Tigers is equal to the team’s implied total in this matchup.
  • So far this season, Texas Southern has scored more than 62 points 25 times.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Southern

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:57 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Hulu

Find out how to watch March Madness live on Hulu!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Georgia football gets a massive recruiting win with Arch Manning

Georgia football is putting together another solid recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. One of the latest recruiting wins is getting 5-star quarterback Arch Manning to plan another visit to Athens. On Monday, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Manning would be in Athens for the March 19 weekend. He also...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
The Spun

John Calipari Reacts To Louisville’s Rumored Hire

John Calipari is very happy about Louisville’s rumored hire for its men’s basketball head coach position. Louisville looks set to hire Kenny Payne, who’s currently an assistant with the New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under Calipari from 2014-2020 before going to New York. “Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes Historic Hire: College Football World Reacts

The Michigan Wolverines made a historic hire this Tuesday, adding Milan Bolden-Morris to their football staff as a graduate assistant. Bolden-Morris is the first female graduate assistant coach in the Power 5, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. The expectation is that Bolden-Morris will work with the quarterback room at Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Sports Betting#March Madness#Kansas Jayhawks#The Ncaa Tournament#Texas Southern#Ats#Tigers#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
KSN News

Trial begins Monday in shooting that killed football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A trial begins Monday for a man accused in a 2019 shooting in Kansas that killed a college football player and wounded a teammate of the victim, a man who now plays in the NFL. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Francisco Mendez is the only person arrested and charged in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
thecomeback.com

Former Duke star has bold theory on Coach K’s retirement

It was announced on Sunday that the Duke Blue Devils would be taking on the 15-seed Cal State Fullerton Titans on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke comes into the game as an 18.5 point favorite, but former Duke player Carlos Boozer has an interesting theory on Mike Krzyzewski, who is wrapping up his final season at Duke before assistant coach Jon Scheyer takes over the program, should the Blue Devils somehow get upset on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Midwest Region betting preview: If not Kansas, then who?

Of all the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas seems to have the easiest path in the Midwest Region. Whether that translates to another Final Four appearance for Bill Self, whose teams have faltered with relatively easy routes in the past, is another thing entirely. Naturally, the odds...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame ready to battle Alabama in NCAA Tournament

All too often over the past decade, we’ve heard that Notre Dame never can beat Alabama in football. That’s because they’ve been correct, and those can’t stand the Irish will blurt that out for all the world to hear. However, they haven’t said anything about basketball, and the Irish can write a new narrative when these programs meet in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Archie Miller Reportedly On Verge Of New Head Coaching Job

Last year, the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program fired head coach Archie Miller after four seasons in Bloomington. It appears Miller could have a new gig lined up this year. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Rhode Island is targeting Miller as the program’s next head coach. Like Indiana, Rhode...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy