Here’s how Gov. Cooper spent every day of 2021. Read schedules for NC’s top officials

By NC Watchdog Reporting Network
Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do state officials like Gov. Roy Cooper, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Attorney General Josh Stein spend their workdays?. For Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of open government, the...

THV11

Arkansas lawmakers approve $1M for pregnancy resource centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers approved setting aside in $1 million in state funds Thursday for private pregnancy resource centers that discourage pregnant women from getting an abortion. The majority-Republican House approved by a 75-19 vote legislation creating a grant program for the centers, which provide services to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers sue to force US government to end mask mandate for planes

A group of Republican lawmakers is suing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to force an end to coronavirus mask requirements on airplanes. The group of 16 GOP members of Congress is led by Representative Thomas Massie and was joined by Senator Rand Paul. The lawsuit called the current CDC guidelines an "illegal mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines”.The lawsuit includes Representatives Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Mast, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roy Cooper
The Associated Press

South Dakota official: Attorney general ‘unfit’ for office

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s cabinet secretary who oversaw an investigation into the state’s attorney general for a 2020 fatal car crash on Wednesday urged House lawmakers to bring impeachment charges against him, alleging in a letter that the attorney general was distracted, was untruthful during the investigation and previously traded “disparaging and offensive” text messages with his staff about other state officials.
The Associated Press

Some GOP states seek new police units for election probes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police. The efforts to establish law enforcement units dedicated to investigating election crimes come as Republican lawmakers and governors move to satisfy the millions of voters in their party who believe former President Donald Trump’s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
