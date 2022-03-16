Here’s how Gov. Cooper spent every day of 2021. Read schedules for NC’s top officials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police. The efforts to establish law enforcement units dedicated to investigating election crimes come as Republican lawmakers and governors move to satisfy the millions of voters in their party who believe former President Donald Trump’s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO