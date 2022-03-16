ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain set to soak LI for most of St. Patrick's Day

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

It will be a rainy St. Patrick's Day across Long Island.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says showers will start around 7 a.m. and continue for much of the day, especially in Suffolk County. Rain totals will be near a quarter of an inch.

Sun and warm temperatures will make their return on Friday with highs near 63 degrees.

The weekend will start off with more rain before calmer weather ahead of next workweek.

