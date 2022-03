Flint, MI– For four days, Russ Dotson, his wife, and two toddlers slept huddled in front of their living room fireplace. On Feb. 8, they were one of approximately 23 families whose water was shut off after not making an appointment to upgrade their water meter–the consequence of a recent initiative from Flint City Hall aimed at getting all residents’ water meters up to date. The Dotsons live in an older house with a boiler, which meant not only did they not have water–they didn’t have heat.

FLINT, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO