MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two people in a small plane crash in the lower Florida Keys. Monroe County Sheriff’s office divers recovered two pieces of a plane on the ocean floor, approximately 15 miles north of Big Pine Key. The tail number matched that of the reported missing aircraft. Ali Tufo and her boyfriend Tommy. The Coast Guard is searching for their small plane off the Florida Keys. (Credit: Samantha Tufo) “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Alexandra Tufo and Thomas Campana,” said Cmdr. Lindsey Seniuk, search and rescue...

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO