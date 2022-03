A Tehaleh homeowner needed blueprints to his house for a remodel, but the company who built the home went to court to prevent him from getting them. Oakridge Homes filed an injunction with Pierce County Superior Court in December to prevent Michael Brandow from obtaining his house’s plans from county files. Judge James Orlando granted a preliminary injunction Friday. A review hearing is scheduled for April 8. Orlando will determine then if the injunction becomes permanent.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO