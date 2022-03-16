ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gwen Stefani Stuns In An Embellished Bodysuit With Sheer Mesh Cut-Outs—Her Abs Are Insane!

By Alex Cohen
shefinds
shefinds
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQVwR_0egcfENc00
Splash News

Gwen Stefani has been serving iconic looks since her No Doubt days in the ‘90s and early 2000s. To this day, Gwen is an eternal fashion girl in our eyes. The blonde babe always pulls out all the stops wherever she goes and effortlessly mixes her punk roots with glam. And when we saw the jaw-dropping bodysuit she just wore to promote her makeup line launch, we were speechless!

Gwen Stefani posed for Women’s Wear Daily on February 25th to promote the launch of her beauty brand, GXVE Beauty. Gwen posed in a stunning Elie Madi x Yas Couture sheer embellished bodysuit and we’re obsessed. The 51-year-old beauty (we can’t believe she’s 51 either!) pulled off this ultra-ornate and revealing bodysuit to perfections—her toned abs and arms look amazing. And in typical Gwen fashion, she didn’t shy away from taking the look even more over the top—and paired the bodysuit with sequin trousers. If anyone can make glitter on glitter make this good, it’s Gwen Stefani.

And beyond Gwen’s glam fit, we also have to admire her 10/10 makeup. Gwen opened up to WWD about her longtime dream of delving into makeup. She shared: “I always wanted to be one of those girls…one of those pretty girls who could be behind the beauty counter and look flawless. That was my fantasy.” And after years of being a fashion icon and singer, Stefani is making her makeup artist dreams come true with her first beauty brand, GXVE Beauty.

Promising “bold, high-performance colo that is also clean, vegan and cruelty-free”—we’re so here for her latest venture. Gwen is known for her bold red lip and retro-punk looks and her makeup line reflects that perfectly. We can’t wait to see all of the makeup looks to come—and how she complements her risqué looks with her new makeup line.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd. The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood last week when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodysuit#Abs#Pretty Girls#Women S Wear Daily#Gxve Beauty#Wwd
shefinds

Ariana Grande Just Let It All Hang Out In A Baby Pink Bustier Top: 'Miss Bubble Queen'

Ariana Grande‘s fans are in for a treat as the multi-talented singer and actress, 28, is set to play the iconic role of Glinda, The Good Witch in the film adaptation of the beloved musical, Wicked. In order to prepare for her role, Grande stopped by a current showing of the Broadway production and took sweet photos with its Glinda actress, Brittney Johnson, backstage in a baby-pink, décolletage-exposing bustier top. The chic look highlighted her slim, toned and petite frame so well!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Katy Perry Just Dropped This Heartbreaking Bombshell About Parenting Her Daughter—We're So Sad For Her!

Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns In White Dress & Knee High Boots After Divorce From Fifth Husband

Newly-single Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in her white dress and black boots while on a coffee run in Malibu. In her latest post-divorce outing, Pamela Anderson ran a few errands in Malibu, California on Monday, March 1. The actress was photographed walking back to her car with a cup of coffee, after shopping at a few stores in the area. Pamela looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress, which highlighted her skinny figure, and knee-high black boots. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her signature blonde hair.
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

We Never Expected To See Skirts This Short—This Celebrity 'Micro' Trend Is Unreal!

Micro skirts are exactly what they sound like (for those who may not remember them taking over 90s and Y2k fashion eras), they’re mini skirts that are as short as possible, and a resurfaced trend that it seems like everyone has worn or is going to! So far, we’ve spotted Gen-Z A-listers like Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber rocking the trend. Even the timelessly radiant Nicole Kidman recently got on-board! Although this trend certainly had a hold on past style eras, these cuts seem to be even shorter now than ever before, as you’ll see. Here is a fun list of the four stars and the (somewhat different but also similar) ways they all styled their micro skirts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy