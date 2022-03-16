Gwen Stefani Stuns In An Embellished Bodysuit With Sheer Mesh Cut-Outs—Her Abs Are Insane!

Splash News

Gwen Stefani has been serving iconic looks since her No Doubt days in the ‘90s and early 2000s. To this day, Gwen is an eternal fashion girl in our eyes. The blonde babe always pulls out all the stops wherever she goes and effortlessly mixes her punk roots with glam. And when we saw the jaw-dropping bodysuit she just wore to promote her makeup line launch, we were speechless!

Gwen Stefani posed for Women’s Wear Daily on February 25th to promote the launch of her beauty brand, GXVE Beauty. Gwen posed in a stunning Elie Madi x Yas Couture sheer embellished bodysuit and we’re obsessed. The 51-year-old beauty (we can’t believe she’s 51 either!) pulled off this ultra-ornate and revealing bodysuit to perfections—her toned abs and arms look amazing. And in typical Gwen fashion, she didn’t shy away from taking the look even more over the top—and paired the bodysuit with sequin trousers. If anyone can make glitter on glitter make this good, it’s Gwen Stefani.

And beyond Gwen’s glam fit, we also have to admire her 10/10 makeup. Gwen opened up to WWD about her longtime dream of delving into makeup. She shared: “I always wanted to be one of those girls…one of those pretty girls who could be behind the beauty counter and look flawless. That was my fantasy.” And after years of being a fashion icon and singer, Stefani is making her makeup artist dreams come true with her first beauty brand, GXVE Beauty.

Promising “bold, high-performance colo that is also clean, vegan and cruelty-free”—we’re so here for her latest venture. Gwen is known for her bold red lip and retro-punk looks and her makeup line reflects that perfectly. We can’t wait to see all of the makeup looks to come—and how she complements her risqué looks with her new makeup line.