ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

What Exactly Does Car Accident Liability Insurance Cover?

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMTK2_0egcecGJ00

Image source: Getty Images

In most places in the United States, drivers are required to buy car accident liability insurance. But what exactly is this kind of coverage and why are motorists mandated to purchase it?

Here's what drivers need to know about this particular type of auto insurance .

This is the protection that liability insurance puts into place

Car accident liability insurance generally provides a few primary types of protection:

  • It pays for losses that a policyholder causes others to experience by causing a crash in which someone gets hurt. For example, if an insured driver causes an accident that breaks another motorist's arm, car accident liability coverage would pay for the victim's medical bills, any lost wages, and pain and suffering.
  • It pays for losses a policyholder causes to property . If a covered driver crashes into another vehicle and totals the other driver's car, liability insurance will pay to replace it.
  • It covers legal costs . If a policyholder faces a personal injury lawsuit for injuring another motorist, liability insurance will pay for any legal defense fees necessary to resolve the case.

The specific amount that the insurance will pay depends on the coverage limits a driver chooses when buying auto insurance.

For example, in some states, motorists are required to buy a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and a minimum of $10,000 in property damage liability protection. If a driver got the minimum coverage required, the insurer would pay $25,000 per injured victim up to a maximum total of $50,000 for a single accident. And it would pay a maximum of $10,000 for the repair or replacement of property.

The minimums are generally a relatively low amount of coverage that can leave motorists without much protection in the event of a serious accident. Because the coverage limits can be exceeded very quickly, drivers should seriously consider buying more car accident liability insurance than the minimum amount their states require.

What does car accident liability insurance exclude?

Car accident liability insurance will pay when a policyholder harms others, but it does not pay anything if the covered driver damages his own vehicle, injures himself, or is hurt by someone without proper insurance.

If a motorist wants to be protected against losses to his own car after causing a crash, the driver will need to buy collision coverage . For protection against theft or other types of damage, such as hail damage or vandalism to a vehicle, the driver would need to buy comprehensive coverage. And for protection against losses caused by a driver without adequate insurance, the motorist would need to buy underinsured and/or uninsured motorist coverage.

While none of these optional coverages may be mandated by law, unlike car accident liability insurance, a driver who goes without them could be at risk of major financial loss if something goes wrong.

Drivers need to understand the limitations of car accident liability insurance and should make certain they carefully review all of their coverage options to get the full protections in place that they need when driving their cars.

Top credit card wipes out interest
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is an Extended Car Warranty? And What Does It Cover?

What's peace of mind worth to you? An extended car warranty can be just the thing to keep drivers from worrying about unexpected automotive costs down the road. When a new car's warranty has lapsed, an extended car warranty is one option that some may find worth the investment. Here's what you should know about extended car warranties.
CARS
Motley Fool

Will Car Insurance Cover You if You Hit a Deer?

Should drivers be worried about out-of-pocket costs after an accident with an animal?. Car insurance provides protection against certain types of losses. In some cases, it offers coverage for people who hit a deer or other animals. Whether car insurance covers an accident with a deer depends on the type...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Vehicles#Property Insurance#Liability Insurance#Traffic Accident
MetroTimes

$400 auto insurance refunds are hitting mailboxes in Michigan

Insured drivers, your $400 refund checks may already be on the way. Michigan auto insurance companies recently began sending refund checks or automatic deposits. The refunds must be issued by May 9. The refunds are part of a surplus in the catastrophic care fund, which reimburses medical and other cars...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

How To Find An Affordable Car Insurance Company

Affordable car insurance can feel like it is out of reach, but all it takes is a little time and effort and you could be able to save a bundle when you renew your policy. Of course knowing the best strategies to save on car insurance helps, so here are the main ways to find the most affordable providers without getting stressed.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
170K+
Followers
84K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy