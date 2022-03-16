Candace Cameron Bure strikes a pose with '90s power players including Melissa Joan Hart and Lacey Chabert

The newest photos from 90s Con will have you screaming “Oh my lanta.”

Candace Cameron Bure reunited with her “ Full House / Fuller House” co-stars in Hartford, Connecticut over the weekend for the first time since Bob Saget’s funeral .

The TV patriarch passed away at the age of 65 on January 9.

However, Bure ventured outside of her comfort zone during the event to mingle with other iconic 90s stars.

In the first photo of the Instagram slideshow, the 45-year-old actress brushed shoulders with Melissa Joan Hart from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and Lacey Chabert, fellow Hallmark queen and “Mean Girls” star.

Chabert commented on the post, writing: “So much fun hanging out with you”

Hart also chimed in, commenting: “Such fun seeing you and rocking your new fabulous line @candacecameronbureclothing .”

The second photo is enough to make any 90s fan's heart skip a beat as Bure poses with former NSYNC member Joey Fatone. It’s no wonder that she’s beaming from ear-to-ear. A full-on hug from TLC’s Chili also led to another fangirl moment.

Chili commented on the post, stating, “ I'm going back with you!!!!! Sooo much fun❤️”

Additionally photos also included “Family Matters” stars Darius McCrary and Kellie Williams, Will Friedle from “Boy Meets World,” and Scott Wolf from "Party of Five" and "Nancy Drew."

Naturally, there were a handful of silly snaps with her “Full House” co-stars as well, including on-screen love interest Scott Weinger (Steve), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), and Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey).

"Take me back to the 90’s!!!!!!” Bure captioned the nostalgic post, adding, “What a fun weekend seeing so many friends and fans at 90’s con this weekend in Hartford, CT. Here are just a few of my favorite pics!”

During the panel discussion, the cast members revealed that they wouldn’t be opposed to yet another reboot of the beloved sitcom.

"Like, okay, we'll do ‘Fullest House,’" Coulier said, adding, "I think we would in a heartbeat.”

Barber and Bure agreed.

"There's a lot of moms bringing their little girls,” said Barber to the Today show of the different generations of fans that support the show. “It's such a wonderful full-circle moment to see these moms who were like, 'I grew up with you guys, and now my daughters are growing up with you on Fuller House.’”

Bure called a possible reboot a “fun idea.”

