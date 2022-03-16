Newark drug dealer pleads guilty for selling heroin in Paterson

A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of a Paterson woman whose body was left in the trunk of a vehicle. Ali H. Fisher, 33, of Little Falls, and Clo Fisher, 50, of Totowa, were charged with desecration of human remains, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and obstructing law. Both, along with Ali Gibson, were allegedly involved in dumping 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus’ body on James Street and Ryerson Avenue in Paterson to cover up the homicide.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO