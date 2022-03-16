ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Newark drug dealer pleads guilty for selling heroin in Paterson

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Newark drug dealer pleaded guilty to conducting a drug sale in downtown Paterson. Muhammad Al Barr, 50, of Newark, pleaded guilty to...

patersontimes.com

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paterson Times

Newark man charged in Paterson killing

A man from Newark has been charged with murder in the killing of a Hillside man, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Tahji Rosebrough, 22, of Newark, has been charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson woman wounded in Beech Street shooting

A city woman was wounded in a shooting on Beech Street early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Beech and Essex streets at around 4:09 a.m. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa woman pleads guilty in murder of Paterson woman left in trunk, agrees to testify against co-defendants

A Totowa woman pleaded guilty on Friday in the grisly murder of a Paterson woman left in a vehicle trunk and agreed to testify against her co-defendants. Joelle Martucci, 24-year-old, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, she will receive a five-year probation sentence. She will also testify against the others allegedly involved in the killing.
TOTOWA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Rahway, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man shot multiple times on East 24th Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 18-year-old, arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police believe the victim was shot on East 24th...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Two more arrested in murder of Paterson woman left in trunk of vehicle

A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of a Paterson woman whose body was left in the trunk of a vehicle. Ali H. Fisher, 33, of Little Falls, and Clo Fisher, 50, of Totowa, were charged with desecration of human remains, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and obstructing law. Both, along with Ali Gibson, were allegedly involved in dumping 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus’ body on James Street and Ryerson Avenue in Paterson to cover up the homicide.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson woman, Pennsylvania man arrested in drug bust

The police arrested a Paterson, New Jersey woman and a Steelton, Pennsylvania man in a drug bust, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Suprena Whitaker, 54, of Paterson; and Dante Day, 39, of Steelton, Penn.,were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday. Detectives seized 1 oz of crack cocaine,...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Barr
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in 17th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 17th Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 27-year-old, was on 17th Avenue and East 27th Street at around 10:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in early Saturday morning shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 32-year-old, arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound at around 5:45 a.m. Police did not say where the victim was shot....
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Three Totowa residents arrested in murder of Paterson woman

Three people from Totowa have been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of a Paterson woman, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Justin Fisher, 29; Ali Gibson, 51; and Joelle Martucci, 24, all of Totowa, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for their roles in the killing of 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus of Paterson.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Passaic City man wounded in Paterson shooting

A man from Passaic City was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 23, was walking on East 33rd Street and Park Avenue at around 3:22 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s...
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Heroin#Popeyes
Paterson Times

Prospect Park man indicted in Paterson voter fraud case

A man from Prospect Park, who appeared in a video flipping through a stack of mail-in ballots, has been indicted, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. Abu Razyen, 24-year-old, was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on third-degree fraud in casting mail-in vote and unauthorized possession of ballots.
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Woman found dead at Paterson police holding cell

A woman was found dead inside a holding cell at the Paterson police headquarters on Friday, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office which has opened an investigation into the in-custody death. The woman, 57, was found lying on a bench in a holding cell at around 6...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson Times

Paterson, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

 https://patersontimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy