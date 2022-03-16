Newark drug dealer pleads guilty for selling heroin in Paterson
A Newark drug dealer pleaded guilty to conducting a drug sale in downtown Paterson. Muhammad Al Barr, 50, of Newark, pleaded guilty to...patersontimes.com
A Newark drug dealer pleaded guilty to conducting a drug sale in downtown Paterson. Muhammad Al Barr, 50, of Newark, pleaded guilty to...patersontimes.com
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 14