Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Shot During Attempted Armed Robbery

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot in the leg during an attempted armed robbery outside of a home near East 41st Street on South 129th East Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigators say a person randomly pulled into the driveway of a home and did not have any connection to the people who lived there. They say minutes later, the victim pulled up to the same house, also having no connection to the home.

Police say the victim was talking with the person in the first car when the suspect’s car pulled up to the scene. Investigators say a man got out of this car with an AR-15 and demanded money from the victim.

Authorities say the victim told the man he did not have any money. Officers say this is when the man was shot once in the leg.

Police say the suspect and the driver of the first car all took off from the scene. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tulsa Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.