ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Shot During Attempted Armed Robbery

By Cal Day
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vyb1f_0egcd3gS00

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot in the leg during an attempted armed robbery outside of a home near East 41st Street on South 129th East Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigators say a person randomly pulled into the driveway of a home and did not have any connection to the people who lived there. They say minutes later, the victim pulled up to the same house, also having no connection to the home.

Police say the victim was talking with the person in the first car when the suspect’s car pulled up to the scene. Investigators say a man got out of this car with an AR-15 and demanded money from the victim.

Authorities say the victim told the man he did not have any money. Officers say this is when the man was shot once in the leg.

Police say the suspect and the driver of the first car all took off from the scene. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tulsa Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Driver Crashes Car Into Tulsa Apartment

Tulsa police say a driver crashed into an apartment near I-44 and Highway 75 on Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was returning home from work and trying to park when they accidentally hit the gas and drove their car into an apartment unit. Police say nobody was injured,...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Person Hospitalized After Early Morning Stabbing

Tulsa police were called to the scene of a stabbing early on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene near East 39th Street and South Peoria Avenue around 5 a.m. According to police, officers received a call from a homeowner who said that a man had shown up outside their house asking for medical assistance. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the man had been stabbed in the arms and legs.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Police#Robbery
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting Man In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said they arrested an 18-year-old who they say shot a man Friday night. Officers said they identified the suspect, Jhamarcus Richardson, after reviewing video footage where the shooting happened. Police said Richardson shot the victim in the leg and hip. After arresting him, officers said Richardson told them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Missing 65-Year-Old Broken Arrow Man Found

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man after troopers say he was found. On Monday authorities say Wayne Violet told his family on the phone that he was lost in the Sapulpa area around 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Broken Arrow Police Department say he was found just after noon on Monday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Creek County Homicide Identified

A man is in custody following a homicide in Creek County on Monday. Deputies say they got a call in the afternoon about a possible homicide after a body was found in a house near 111th and 161st West Avenue, just west of Sapulpa. Chief Deputy Fred Clark says they quickly figured out Aaron Elkins was the suspect and were able to take him into custody. Clark says Elkins was the only one involved and he did know the victim.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Human Remains Found During Search For Missing Man In Mayes County

The remains of an elderly man may have been found after he went missing three and a half years ago in Mayes County. Wesley Stillsmoking disappeared in October of 2018, his car was found later abandoned near Locust Grove, and he was pictured on a trail camera about a mile away from his car. On Monday, nearly 70 people from a number of law enforcement and first responder agencies were searching the area Stillsmoking went missing when they found human remains. Searchers say the remains were located by one of the cadaver dogs brought in for the search.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rollover Crash Causes Delays For Drivers Along The Broken Arrow Expressway

An early morning crash caused backups for drivers along the Broken Arrow Expressway on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened near 129th East Avenue. Authorities say a driver traveling westbound along the Broken Arrow Expressway in a silver car lost control and t-boned a truck, the driver of the silver car then hit Ford Explorer, causing it to flip.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy