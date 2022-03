There’s good news for banh mi fans. Le’s Sandwiches & Cafe is staying in the family — and it’s staying put at its current location a little longer than expected. Owners Minh Quang Nguyen and Le Thi Le-Nguyen had put the restaurant up for sale to make way for retirement. But their son, Tuan Nguyen, is taking over with an eye on moving to a nearby spot as the family’s lease at Asian Corner Mall comes to an end.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO