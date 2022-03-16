ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Help Us Celebrate Amy's Birthday By Purchasing #PIMPINJOY

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fleQg_0egccZmG00

In honor of Amy's birthday, ALL #PIMPINJOY items will support the orphanage in Haiti where Amy adopted her kids from. It’s a place that Amy will always hold near to her heart.

This will specifically help with 4 current concerns: security, education, water, and some specific needs for the kids. While the orphanage is doing well with their monthly expenses, some needs have popped up this month that we would like to help with:

  • Security (the wall is crumbling, so a new one needs to be built in order for everyone there to be as safe as possible!)
  • Water (the well they use to get water on the property recently broke and needs to be fixed)
  • Education (the teachers currently make $200/hour & a bonus for them would be life changing - how cool to bless them with that?)
  • The kids (two boys need new wheelchairs and a few older ones would like to go to trade school - we can help with that!!)

Thank you for helping us support the orphanage. All proceeds are going to these needs, so feel good wearing your stuff knowing it was a win/win purchase! Something cute for you + helping Amy’s friends in Haiti = money well spent! We are so thankful for your support. As always, 100% of proceeds from #PIMPINJOY are donated! Get your #PIMPINJOY items here!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Charity
ABC4

WATCH: Utah aquarium celebrates otter brother’s 12th birthday

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium of Utah celebrated the twelfth birthday of three of their most famous inhabitants. The trio of brothers, Oliver, Oscar, and Otis are North American river otters. As a special treat, authorities at the Aquarium crafted the birthday boy’s three colorful ice cakes. Worry not, these cakes […]
UTAH STATE
WIBW

Community helps one little girl celebrate her first birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, which is when the bones in a skull join together early. The surgery to fix this would be around $60,000, so Aspen’s family has been planning fundraisers to make this a possibility. “The prices could go up and that was...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Times-News

Smart Start expanding service to support newborns, families in Henderson, Polk counties

Smart Start Partnership for Children (SSPFC), a local early childhood nonprofit, launched Family Connects Henderson County in October 2021 as a pilot offering virtual nurse home visits to families with newborns.  Now expanding to support more families, the only requirements are that families reside in Henderson County or Polk County and deliver their...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
KGET 17

Life Advice on Live: Friends of Narconon spreading drug prevention awareness

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns more about the other ventures of our Marriage Coach, Daphna Levy, and about how the Friends of Narconon organization began. Friends of Narconon was established by Levy and her husband in the 90s and is now a worldwide network that provides drug prevention and rehabilitation. The organization benefits children and youth in schools, community groups, outreach centers by spreading awareness about drug use prevention.
ADVOCACY
St. Louis American

Thank you for helping The American celebrate our 94th birthday

Today, March 17, 2022, The St. Louis American proudly yet humbly celebrates our 94th birthday. We think it means something that we are the only local African-American newspaper continuously published since 1928, and the longest continuously published weekly newspaper in the St. Louis region. We also recognize that news organizations...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy