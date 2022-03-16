Awards pour in for OV athletes both on and off the court

Recently, three Owen Valley High School basketball athletes were thrust into the spotlight for their work both on the court and in the classroom.

Owen Valley junior forward Reagan Martin was named IBCA Girls' Underclass Honorable Mention All-State. Martin averaged 18.5 points per game (ppg), 8.4 rebounds per game and 4.1 blocks per game.

For their work in the classroom, Patriot seniors Zack Hamilton and Nathan Goss were named Honorable Mention Academic All State.

Congrations Patriots