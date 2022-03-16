ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, IN

OV 7th grade girls finish season strong

By Amanda York, Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 4 days ago
The Owen Valley Middle School seventh grade girls' basketball team finished off the season strong, winning three of their last four games.

The Lady Patriots defeated Tri-North, 34-15.

"The girls played well this game. They did a great job of moving the ball and hitting the open person," Owen Valley seventh grade coach Caitlin Leichter said.

OV was led in scoring by Kenzie Limeberry with nine, Addy Applegate seven, Hannah Bixler six, Haley Amador four, Addison Mayle four and Abi Hunsicker four.

Next, the Lady Patriots took on Southmont, falling 30-24.

"We played flat this game. We weren’t being smart with our passes and struggled to find our rhythm offensively," Coach Leichter said. "We had spurts of energy and saw some moments of our good basketball play but our missed free throws and layups hurt us."

Bixler led the way with nine points while Limeberry and Aubri Burkett each added four, Applegate, Mayle and Hunsicker two each and Amador one.

Then the Patriots played Jackson Creek, earning a hard-fought 31-20 victory.

"The girls played hard and did a great job of moving the ball around," Coach Leichter noted.

Applegate and Limeberry each finished with 11 points, with Bixler adding six, Hunsicker two and Bri Cunningham one.

In the final game of the season, OV took on South Vermillion, winning 40-6.

"The girls had another great game as a team," Coach Leichter explained. "We had a lot of opportunities for fast-break layups but we used this opportunity to get comfortable running our offensive sets and seeing the open players on cuts. "

Bixler again led with 11 points, while Amador added nine, Applegate six, Limeberry four, Mayle four, Hunsicker two, Burkett two and Cunningham two.

"I’m super proud of all the hard work these girls have put in this year. Finishing 19-4 is definitely a testament to that," Coach Leichter continued. "The girls did well playing as a team and we’re always supportive of one another. We didn’t get our goal of a tournament championship win like we had wanted but we were definitely successful in the other aspects of the game. I’m excited to see these girls continue to grow and all of the accomplishments I know they will achieve on and off the court."

Comments / 0

Owen County, IN
The Associated Press

What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it’s time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
Spencer Evening World

