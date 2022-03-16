ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

It’s back…Jeni’s ‘Everything Bagel’ ice cream

By Joe Clark
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s is bringing back one of its most polarizing flavors: Everything Bagel.

“The flavor that divided the internet is staging a comeback!” Jeni’s announced on its website .

Everything Bagel flavor features cream cheese ice cream with everything bagel “gravel” infused in it.

“Whether you loved or hated the idea of it, the one thing you couldn’t dispute was that it tasted just like an everything bagel,” the website claims.

The flavor is set to return March 21, while supplies last.

