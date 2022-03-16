It’s back…Jeni’s ‘Everything Bagel’ ice cream

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s is bringing back one of its most polarizing flavors: Everything Bagel.

“The flavor that divided the internet is staging a comeback!” Jeni’s announced on its website .

Everything Bagel flavor features cream cheese ice cream with everything bagel “gravel” infused in it.

“Whether you loved or hated the idea of it, the one thing you couldn’t dispute was that it tasted just like an everything bagel,” the website claims.

The flavor is set to return March 21, while supplies last.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.