Pekin council members split over whether more fire stations are needed

Pekin will spend $625,000 to buy land for two new fire stations, members of the City Council decided Monday.

But not all council members were sold on building both new stations.

How one new station will be funded

The vote was unanimous to buy about 3 acres at 1104 Sheridan Rd. for $475,000 from David Milam. The city will also trade Milam property at 1000 N. 14th St., after the Fire Department decommissions the fire station there.

Funds used to pay for the land on Sheridan will come from Business Development District funds, according to City Manager Mark Rothert. Even though it's outside the BDD, that's allowed by state law because the station will serve the land within the district, Rothert added.

Opposition to a fourth station

The $150,000 purchase of land at the northwest corner of Ironwood Drive and Broadway Street from Brendan Johnson met more opposition.

It passed 5-2, with councilmembers Lloyd Orrick and Rick Hilst dissenting. Orrick based his opposition on the fact that city's comprehensive plan calling for four stations was drafted in 2006 and is potentially outdated.

“I do not support a fourth fire house,” he said. “I think it’s costing the city more money than we can afford. Three fire houses work great. We really haven’t grown. We’ve lost population, and that’s what we service. “

Siting studies identified both properties as suitable, City Manager Mark Rothert said.

Council doubles farmers market funds

Council members agreed unanimously to provide the Pekin Farmers Market with $10,000 in support from the city’s Hotel/Motel Tax fund.

Last year the Pekin Park District Miller Center, Tazewell County Resource Center, Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce and Tazewell County Health Department joined together to set up the market in the Miller Center parking lot. The city provided $5,000 in funding in 2021 for marketing and start-up costs.

The additional funding this year will be dedicated to a marketing campaign.

Amy McCoy, who heads the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, lauded organizers' work and emphasized the sense of community the market promotes.

“Unlike other retail food outlets, farmers markets foster a sense of community through their customers,” McCoy said. “Not only do patrons shop for fresh produce, they also engage in conversation. They meet neighbors for a meal and they enjoy a festive atmosphere with family and friends.”

Other council business

