ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Headlines: Yonkers hate crime beating, cause of Yonkers fire, teacher charged with sexual abuse

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo6XJ_0egcaYp700

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

There are some new calls for change after a Filipino woman from Yonkers was brutally attacked at her apartment building. Police say the 67-year-old was stalked and beaten on Friday as she entered her apartment complex. Now, local leaders and advocates are calling on state legislators to include funding in the budget to protect Asian Americans.

Officials say the fire that left more than 100 people without a home in Yonkers may have been caused by an electrical issue. They say it started in the kitchen of a sixth floor apartment on Caryl Avenue. Efforts are now being made to help residents get their belongings, but officials say the building will never be occupied again.

A Suffern man has been charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. State police say David Reinoso had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. He was a teacher with the New York City School District in Jackson Heights. State police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of to come forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Father and son pulled from car, attacked midday in Harlem

Police say a father and son are recovering after being attacked and robbed in Harlem Tuesday. The suspects can be seen in a video on dirt bikes pulling the victims from the car at the intersection of St. Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street then beginning to assault them. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
City
Suffern, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Hate Crime#Asian Americans#Filipino
News 12

FDNY tackles 5-alarm blaze in Queens

The FDNY was dispatched to a five-alarm fire in Queens Thursday morning. Fire officials say nearly 200 firefighters responded to a commercial building fire at 40-10 Main St. at 6:05 a.m. The fire quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire and was upgraded to a five-alarm soon after. No injuries have...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

400 bulletproof vests donated to Ukraine stolen in NYC

About 400 bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine were stolen from a New York City non-profit organization that’s been leading an effort to collect and ship tactical gear to people in the warzone, police said Wednesday. Police say the used vests, donated by local law enforcement, were taken from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy