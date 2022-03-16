Headlines: Yonkers hate crime beating, cause of Yonkers fire, teacher charged with sexual abuse

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

There are some new calls for change after a Filipino woman from Yonkers was brutally attacked at her apartment building. Police say the 67-year-old was stalked and beaten on Friday as she entered her apartment complex. Now, local leaders and advocates are calling on state legislators to include funding in the budget to protect Asian Americans.

Officials say the fire that left more than 100 people without a home in Yonkers may have been caused by an electrical issue. They say it started in the kitchen of a sixth floor apartment on Caryl Avenue. Efforts are now being made to help residents get their belongings, but officials say the building will never be occupied again.

A Suffern man has been charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. State police say David Reinoso had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. He was a teacher with the New York City School District in Jackson Heights. State police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of to come forward.