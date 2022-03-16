ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After two ‘blah’ tournaments marred by COVID, KU Jayhawks basketball embraces the moment

By Vahe Gregorian
Olympian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding in a corridor of the T-Mobile Center after Kansas swamped West Virginia 87-63 in the Big 12 tournament semifinals, Kansas Jayhawks senior Ochai Agbaji paused to consider the undercurrent of a moment that somehow seemed normal enough but actually was an anguishing few years in the making. Two...

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Southern Tigers in NCAA Tournament: Lineups, preview, time

When/where: 8:57 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: truTV; WHB (810 AM) About No. 16 seed Texas Southern (19-12, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference): Only one No. 16-seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the history of March Madness. UMBC upended Virginia, 74-54 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. ... No. 1 seeds hold a 143-1 record versus No. 16 seeds. ... here have only been 15 games between 1 and 16 seeds decided by 10 points or less. ... Texas Southern defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67, in a play-in game on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne and John Walker came off the bench to score 21 and 16 points respectively. Brison Gresham had six blocks, six points and 13 rebounds. … The Tigers are led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones. His son, John, is a senior transfer from Nevada. … The Tigers qualified for the NCAAs by beating Alcorn State, 87-62, in the SWAC tournament finals. During the regular season, TSU went 13-5 in conference games during the regular season … Texas Southern defeated then-No. 20-ranked Florida, 69-54, on Dec. 6 in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to that game, the Tigers lost at Oregon (83-66), at Saint Mary’s (67-58), at Washington (72-65), at Air Force (61-57), at North Carolina State (65-57), at BYU (81-64) and at Louisiana Tech (87-60). … Texas Southern has qualified for the NCAAs two consecutive seasons and four times in six years. … TSU is 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. … TSU has won eight of its last nine games. … TSU was picked to finish first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and finished second overall. … TSU’s Brison Gresham is a transfer from the University of Houston. PJ Henry is a transfer from University of Hartford and A.J. Lawson a transfer from McNeese State. … Freshman Shaqir O’Neal is the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Shaqir’s sister, Amirah, plays for TSU’s women’s team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIBW

KU women get special sendoff to NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team took off Wednesday on the first step of their NCAA Tournament journey. The team was surprised to be greeted by the KU Alumni Band, led by Herschel Stroud, for a rousing sendoff from Topeka Regional Airport at Forbes Field. Stroud said the group does this all the time for the men’s team, and wanted to recognize the women’s accomplishments as well.
TOPEKA, KS
