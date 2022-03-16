ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Germany to secure COVID-19 vaccine production through 2029

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said.

Germany’s cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign contracts with BioNTech, CureVac/GSK , Wacker/CordenPharma, Celonic and IDT, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Berlin#The Economy Ministry#Curevac Gsk#Wacker Cordenpharma#Celonic#Idt
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Remains of a Queen Excavated in Ancient Royal Tomb Unearthed in Peru

An ancient royal tomb, unlooted and untouched, was discovered at the historical site of El Castillo de Huarmey in Peru. The discovery highlights socio-economic and political progress achieved by the Wari Empire in South America-before it was discovered by Europeans. Prior to the rose of the Inca Empire in the...
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Mysteriously Vanishes

It’s a 230-foot superyacht with room for 28 guests and crew—and yet, in the last week, it has seemingly vanished, just as other vessels belonging to Russian billionaires have been frozen or seized. The Galactica Super Nova, owned by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, sailed in recent weeks from...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy