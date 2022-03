The Breakfast Club and OneOf's first-ever NFT collection is finally here. On Tuesday, March 15, OneOf, a leading green Web3 company built for music and sports, announced the details about the morning show's first NFT collection. The collection, called "A Moment at The Breakfast Club," contains four NFT's featuring hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that are based on viral moments from the show's ongoing legacy. The NFT's are called Hopeful, Who???, Respect, and The Sauce. The Breakfast Club will also donate a portion of the proceeds to The Black Wealth Alliance.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO