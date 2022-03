Legendary outdoorsman Bruce Johnstone was born in the early 20th century and lived out much of his life on the Unuk River, which drains into what is now Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan. (“Unuk” comes from the Tlingit word “Jòonax,” which means “Revealed in a Dream”). Johnstone traveled far and wide over glaciers and mountains surrounding the Unuk chasing dreams of gold. In the early 1930s, he and his brother Jack established a rough prospecting camp on a feeder creek of the Unuk. Soon after, a mysterious creature began stalking the two men. The creature remained hidden in the darkness or brush and would let out terrible groans unlike anything the experienced woodsmen had ever heard.

