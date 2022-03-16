ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan State basketball prepared to face hectic attack from Davidson offense

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Label Davidson as a mid-major if you must, but the challenge it presents Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is at a major conference level. From the knowledge of Michigan State’s system former Spartan Foster Loyer has, to the experience...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Providence snaps South Dakota State's streak at 21 in NCAA

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jared Bynum made three big free throws with 29.9 seconds left as Providence snapped the longest winning streak in college basketball by beating South Dakota State 66-57 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
MLive.com

Michigan State’s path to the Final Four: Tom Izzo has been there as a No. 7 seed

EAST LANSING – Michigan State fans likely remember the last time the Spartans entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed. But in case not, a reminder:. The Spartans struggled through the early part of the 2014-15 regular season and earned a No. 7 seed despite making the Big Ten tournament title game. They proceed to beat Georgia, Virginia, Oklahoma and Louisville (in overtime) to make an unlikely run to the Final Four in Indianapolis.
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

Michigan set to face Colorado State in the NCAA tournament

Michigan has had a tumultuous year, and it felt like the Wolverines let a big opportunity slip away in their opening round game of the Big Ten tournament against the Indiana Hoosiers. Leading by 17 points with 11:10 left to play, Michigan turned into a team that we have not seen in months. Turnovers, missed shots, bad execution, and missed defensive assignments. It did not seem real. Why now? Why the biggest game of the year? Michigan knew they had control of their destiny, but now gave that power back to the NCAA tournament committee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
MLive.com

Draymond Green will make Steph Curry dress up as Sparty if MSU beats Davidson

Simply making his teammate wear a Michigan State shirt or jersey wasn’t enough for Draymond Green. No, the former Michigan State star had to crank it up a notch for his NCAA Tournament bet with Steph Curry over the Spartans’ first-round matchup with Davidson. Green said on his...
NBA
Centre Daily

These 3 former Penn State men’s basketball players are in the NCAA Tournament

Penn State didn't make it into the NCAA Tournament, but a handful of former Nittany Lions will be there with their new teams. Senior guard Rasir Bolton will make his first tournament appearance with top overall seed Gonzaga. Bolton, who was a member of the 2018-19 Penn State team, has started every game this season. He was named to the all-conference team as an honorable mention. Gonzaga (26-3) opens its tournament run Thursday against No. 16 Georgia State (18-10). Izaiah Brockington spent the previous three seasons with Penn State. This year, the senior guard is part of an Iowa State team making its first tournament appearance since 2019. Brockington was the Big 12 newcomer of the year and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. He's fourth in the Big 12 in scoring (17.2) and third in rebounding (7.1). Iowa State (20-12), the 11th seed, will face LSU (22-11), seeded 6th, in the first round Friday. Jamari Wheeler spent four years with Penn State before he transferred to Ohio State. The guard is 10th in Big Ten history in steals at 228 and has led the conference in steals during each of the past two years. He was named to the conference's All-Defensive Team. The Buckeyes (19-11) are the No. 7 seed in the tournament and will begin play Friday against No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (25-7) in Pittsburgh.
PENN, PA
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah Basketball Prepares for State as the D1 No. 1 Seed

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the 28th time in program history, Neenah is headed to State. They are the D1 No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Racine Case Friday in the semifinal game. “That’s been our goal since day one. It’s looking at what we could do and our potential, and just making that happen,” Rockets senior Carter Thomas said.
NEENAH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy