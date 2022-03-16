ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

By Keith Speights
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer hopes to win U.S. authorization for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company would make a lot less than you might think if it secures authorization. However, Pfizer's long-term prospects could greatly improve if a fourth dose is authorized. You’re reading a free article with opinions...

www.fool.com

Related
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer vaccine much less successful at preventing Covid infections in young children, data shows

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York state data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Dose#Motley Fool#Cnbc#Cbs#Americans
WTVF

Pfizer's CEO says second booster will be needed, says vaccines for young kids could be ready by May

During an appearance on CBS News Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that Americans would need a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to fend off future variants of the virus. Speaking with anchor Margaret Brennan, Bourla noted that COVID-19 vaccines are still extremely effective in protecting against severe disease and death. However, the highly contagious omicron variant was still able to infect record numbers of Americans.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine shot will be needed later this year as global tally nears 457 million

The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. PFE, +4.21% said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year. In an interview with CBS News reporter Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said people are going to have to learn to live with the virus. He said a fourth dose - a second booster - is necessary "right now." "The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," he said, according to a CBS News transcript. "It's not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long." The U.S. COVID numbers continue to decline, and the nation is now averaging 34,232 new cases a day, according to a New York Times tracker, down 48% from two weeks ago. The average daily number of hospitalizations stands at 29,688, down 42% from two weeks ago. Deaths are averaging 1,291 a day, down 31% from two weeks ago, but still an undesirably high number. Globally, there have been 456.9 million confirmed cases, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and 6.04 million deaths. The U.S. leads the world with 79.5 million cases and 967,552 fatalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy

GrowGeneration will likely begin to generate growth again later this year. Pinterest has access to what its high-income customers like on an individual level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TODAY.com

Pfizer plans to submit data on a 4th COVID-19 shot to FDA

Pfizer is close to submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration on a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to CEO Albert Bourla. “Clearly there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response,” he told CNBC in an interview Friday. Protection from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4th covid shot will be ‘necessary,’ says Pfizer CEO

Covid-19 shots could soon become an annual item on your to-do list. Due to waning effectiveness, particularly on variants like omicron, a fourth covid vaccine shot will be needed to keep hospitals and morgues quiet, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday. “Right now, the way that we have seen, it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

Unity’s competitive edge is growing in the game development space. Doximity is maintaining dominance in its niche market. While both companies have risks that have kept me on the sidelines, further discounts might convince me to dip a toe in. For long-term investors, dips in the stock market can...
STOCKS
Medical Daily

Most Side Effects Of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Are Mild, Fade After One Day: Study

Researchers revealed this week that most side effects of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were mild and started fading away just a day after their administration. A team of scientists examined the two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines used in the USA and presented their findings in a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Monday. The group used surveillance data collected through two system types — a passive one called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and an active system called v-safe. The data only included those who received their jobs during the first six months of the vaccination program in the country.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Motley Fool

Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

Oil prices spiked early last week, crashing cruise line stock prices. Those oil prices have come down since, and as they sink, cruise line stocks are floating back higher. This week, oil prices finally sank below $100 a barrel -- pushing cruise stocks up again. What happened. Cruise tourism stocks...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock a Buy Now?

CRISPR has a promising pipeline and a partnership with a big-name biotech. Despite some exciting potential developments, CRISPR remains risky. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

