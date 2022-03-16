Arceus and Darkrai are now in ‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’

Quantic Dream has responded to rumors regarding Star Wars Eclipse's release date. At the end of 2021, Quantic Dream announced its next game, Star Wars Eclipse, a multi-protagonist story set in the High Republic era. Unless a show or film comes out before it, this game will be the first story outside of the books to tackle this part of the Star Wars universe, as it takes place before the prequels. As such, Quantic Dream is being tasked with visualizing this part of the Star Wars universe, but it could be a while before fans get to see it. Initially, it was rumored Star Wars Eclipse would release around 2024, but a later rumor suggested that the game could've been delayed internally to 2027.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO