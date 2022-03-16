ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Arceus and Darkrai are now in ‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’

By Adam Cook
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company has announced that as of now, you can get the legendary Pokémon Arceus and Darkrai – from Pokémon Legends: Arceus – in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. You’ll need to own a copy of either remake as...

www.nme.com

