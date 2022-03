The Atlanta Braves have agreed to bring back OF Eddie Rosario. It is a 2-year contract with a club option for 2024. (Jon Morosi on Twitter) Rosario will return to Atlanta after helping them win a World Series last season. The 30-year old outfielder played well for the Braves after being acquired at the trade deadline. In 33 games with the Braves, he hit .271 with 7 HR and a 133 wRC+. He should get solid playing time in 2022 and is an interesting sleeper if he can continue that success.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO