Best times for anglers

During the 15th and 16th centuries, the first settlers in the U.S., particularly the Irish and Scottish, desperately missed their whisky and sought to recreate it in their new home (via Whisky.com). The first rural distilleries were built in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Most theorize that bourbon was named after Bourbon County, though Kentucky bourbon expert Michael Veach posits that it was named after the New Orleans entertainment district, Bourbon Street, per Smithsonian Magazine. Yet, while the origins and creators of bourbon remain vague, the rules surrounding bourbon production are quite clear.
