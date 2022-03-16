ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Celebrate spring with the vaccine

By Tai Moses
austinmonitor.com
 5 days ago

Even though the pandemic is ebbing and no nasty new variants have popped up to frighten us back into quarantine, it’s still a good – no, a great – idea to get vaccinated. And getting the Covid-19 vaccine couldn’t be easier. Travis...

www.austinmonitor.com

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
ABC 10 News KGTV

Wastewater shows uptick in coronavirus load

After weeks of decline, experts who track coronavirus levels in San Diego's wastewater say they are starting to see a slight uptick in viral load, which could be an indication that the new wave of the pandemic that has hit foreign countries has now reached Southern California.
