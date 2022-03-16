Celebrate spring with the vaccine

Even though the pandemic is ebbing and no nasty new variants have popped up to frighten us back into quarantine, it’s still a good – no, a great – idea to get vaccinated. And getting the Covid-19 vaccine couldn’t be easier. Travis...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, cautioned that more COVID-related lockdowns are on the horizon for Americans. He explained that the BA.2 variant means that case numbers for COVID-19 are likely to climb. At a Glance. Dr. Fauci cited the new BA.2 variant as a potential cause...
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
After weeks of decline, experts who track coronavirus levels in San Diego's wastewater say they are starting to see a slight uptick in viral load, which could be an indication that the new wave of the pandemic that has hit foreign countries has now reached Southern California.
DURHAM, England — Ticks are one of the most feared bugs among humans, but they may provide some good after all. A new drug derived from the saliva of the disease-causing arachnids could potentially ease itching and chronic pain in humans. The protein was discovered in the saliva of...
BREAKING NEWS: Illinois officials are closely monitoring the increasing spread of the more virulent BA.2 omicron subvariant of covid-19, ready to take action should it start to hit the state heavily. The subvariant is said to be up to 50 percent more infectious than any other variant of covid, and...
March 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of...
