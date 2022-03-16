On the Scene: Betty Buckley sings the songs of Stephen Sondheim in newly released compilation recording

One Broadway icon is paying tribute to another -- Betty Buckley is singing the songs of Stephen Sondheim in a newly released compilation recording, just as she returns to the concert stage this week in New York.

"I think everyone in musical theatre is in love with his work,” says Buckley.

Buckley is honoring her musical hero, Stephen Sondheim, who died last year, by releasing a compilation giving her take on 24 Sondheim songs, which she previously recorded.