Fightful Select reports that one of the two ROH World Champions, Jonathan Gresham, is currently in talks with ROH and AEW, both of which are now owned by Tony Khan. While Gresham is the ROH champion, he is a free agent after his deal expired after Final Battle last year. He said at the time that he wanted to be loyal to ROH until he couldn’t anymore. That happened when the company went on hiatus and released everyone.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO