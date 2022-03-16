How to Use the Contents of Your Fridge to Boost Your Creativity, According to the Director of Stanford's Design School

In recent years, social media has served as a major tool for businesses and influencers to have a better understanding of their audience. There are ways to analyze social media data through built-in insights and analytics that are provided by most social platforms. These findings show information such as demographics, impressions, and reach, all of which are essential metrics for building an audience. Analytics and metrics help to track progress, such as the speed at which you’re building an audience and which posts are performing better than others. The posts that do well can be an example of what may work for similar future posts. Social media engagement can be a war of attrition, so weeding out content that is not engaging your target audience will result in a stronger overall profile and present an image of brand authority. This story originally appeared on PLANOLY and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

