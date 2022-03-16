ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

All eyes on the dot plot for an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve

By Liz Kiesche
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting will give...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dot#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

How the Fed's rate hikes could affect U.S. consumers

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled that it plans to lift them further in the coming months to battle high inflation, a shift that will likely be felt by most households. Higher interest rates can raise...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Could Oil Prices Reach $200 A Barrel?

Agricultural commodities have seen an unprecedented surge in prices since the war in Ukraine broke out. Metals prices are all over the place, with rapid rises to record levels followed by sharp falls and considerable anxiety - anxiety that has also applied to surging oil prices. Agricultural commodities have likewise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

World On The Brink: Ukraine, The Federal Reserve And Markets

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an enormous geopolitical event that has already drawn in many participants. Just how strange is our world? As strange as human nature and society, apparently - as seen in the growing crisis over the Russian attempt to conquer Ukraine and destroy it as a state. This situation is fraught with menace and malice and the risk of escalation beyond the borders of besieged Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy