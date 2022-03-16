ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Arsenal and West Ham express interest in hosting Community Shield

 1 day ago
Arsenal and West Ham are among a number of clubs to have expressed an interest in hosting the 2022 Community Shield.

The traditional curtain-raiser to the season usually takes place at Wembley, but UEFA will have control of the national stadium this summer for the final of the Women’s Euros.

With dates for the 2022/23 campaign shuffled in the calendar to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar during the winter, the season will begin earlier, with the Community Shield slated for the weekend of July 30/31.

The Women’s Euros final takes place on the Sunday, with Sarina Wiegman’s England hopeful of being involved.

Wembley will play host to the final of the Women’s Euro 2022 on July 31 (Andrew Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

That means an alternative venue will in all likelihood be required for the Community Shield, which pits the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.

The PA news agency understands both Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the London Stadium – where West Ham play their home matches – are in the running.

Since the new Wembley hosted its first Community Shield in 2007 it has only once before moved to a different venue, with Villa Park the location for Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Chelsea in 2012 – as Wembley was in use for the London Olympics football tournaments.

It is believed there is a long list of stadiums showing an interest in hosting this year’s match.

The London Stadium, home of the 2012 Olympics, could step in. (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Arsenal are understood to be planning their own traditional pre-season tournament – the Emirates Cup – but the previously two-day event could once again be reduced to one to accommodate the Community Shield, with no women’s match taking place due to the ongoing Euros.

West Ham do not own the London Stadium, but it is believed the London Legacy Development Corporation are interested in hosting the Community Shield at the former Olympic Stadium.

If a London-based final is decided upon by the Football Association, Tottenham’s new stadium will not be considered due to a clash with a Lady Gaga concert.

Villa Park could once again step in but it appears unlikely Manchester United’s Old Trafford or Molineux – where England play two Nations League matches in June and the Lionesses have also appeared recently – will be in the running.

newschain

Jarrod Bowen sidelined as West Ham play host to Aston Villa

Jarrod Bowen will definitely miss out for West Ham as they continue their push for European qualification against Aston Villa. The 25-year-old limped off with a heel injury in last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool and he missed the 1-0 Europa League loss to Sevilla on Thursday night. Hammers boss David Moyes said the former Hull player would not be available against Villa.
newschain

Marc Guehi gets first England call but Marcus Rashford is left out

Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were conspicuous by their absence from the latest England squad as Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi received a first call-up. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate named a 25-man squad for the forthcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. Manchester City full-back Walker...
newschain

Champions League quarter-finals: The clubs who dream of being kings of Europe

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize. The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.
Daily Mail

Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers is hopeful of facing his former club Arsenal - despite needing stitches from a facial injury he sustained in West Ham defeat

Calum Chambers is hopeful of being fit for Aston Villa's clash with former club Arsenal despite needing stitches in a facial injury. The defender was involved in a tussle with West Ham's Craig Dawson, described by Villa boss Steven Gerrard as a 'forearm smash', which required repairs after the Hammers won a bruising encounter 2-1.
Daily Mail

Arsenal's dogged display against title chasing Liverpool was encouraging but the gulf is still there to be seen... they've failed to score in four meetings with the Reds this season and there is still work to be done to end their Champions League absence

For an entire generation of Arsenal supporters wet Wednesday nights in early spring such as these were always about European football. In its own way, so was this. Elite opponents, from the Champions League set. They were playing for Premier League points but one thing was uppermost in the minds of the home supporters.
The Independent

Frustration for Manchester City as they are held at Crystal Palace

Manchester City drew a blank at Crystal Palace in a goalless draw which blows the Premier League title race wide open.With Liverpool coasting to victory at Brighton on Saturday, City failed to restore their six-point lead as a spirited Palace display saw them earn a deserved share of the spoils.The result leaves City four points clear at the summit but the reigning champions have played a game more than Liverpool – who are away at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday night – with Jurgen Klopp’s side still to travel to the Etihad Stadium next month.FULL TIME | Held at Selhurst Park.🦅...
newschain

Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal can move a step closer to Wembley

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side should progress against Coventry United in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Friday. Coventry have had their own battles off the pitch this season, fighting back from the brink of liquidation to reach this point in the tournament. Having only turned...
newschain

Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring talent led to £15m transfer

Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring exploits in France had attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs. The 28-year-old’s ability to regularly find the back of the net for Ligue 1 mid-table side Nantes had attracted the attention of scouts. By the autumn of 2018 the Argentina striker was being...
newschain

Football agent speaks of regret over death of footballer

Football agent Willie McKay has spoken of his regret that Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson lost their lives on a flight he helped to organise. Mr McKay said he only tried to assist the Argentinian striker in returning to Nantes in France to say goodbye to his team-mates after signing for Cardiff City FC in a £15 million transfer.
newschain

Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade set for key centres battle in Paris

England will look to finish a disappointing Guinness Six Nations on a high when they face France in Paris on Saturday. Among the key battles that will shape the contest is the midfield collision between Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade – two very different yet equally effective inside centres.
