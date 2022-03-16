ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville family forced from home after fire

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M30Ic_0egcU0i800

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville family was forced from their home early Wednesday morning when it caught on fire.

It happened in the 800 block of East Virginia Street just after 2 a.m. Officials say there were several people inside a bedroom when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes, but there was some significant smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family find temporary shelter.

No injuries were reported.

