Recap: Lawrence out to last ball of day as England close on 244-3

By Reporter's notebook: Rashford out, Sancho in?
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver-by-over commentary from the second Test...

Daniel Sams: Essex sign Australia all-rounder for T20 Blast

Essex have signed Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast. The 29-year-old left-arm seamer will arrive at Chelmsford following a spell with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which ends on 29 May. He has played seven T20 internationals, three of them on Australia's recent tour to Sri...
#England#Barbados#West Indies
Stayers' Hurdle: Flooring Porter defends Cheltenham Festival crown after Danny Mullins riding masterclass

Danny Mullins produced another riding masterclass as Flooring Porter successfully defended his Stayers' Hurdle crown on day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Concerns on how Flooring Porter (4/1) would react to a massive crowd after winning in near silence when the race was held behind closed doors last year were quickly allayed as the Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old set out from the front over the three-mile trip.
Sports
WWE Told Former Superstar He Was Going To Be Third Brother Of Destruction

The Undertaker managed to create quite the legacy for himself before Kane came along, but together as the Brothers of Destruction they added more chapters to their storied careers. It’s hard to imagine WWE adding another talent to the Kane/Undertaker dynamic, but during a recent episode of TalkNShop Doc Gallows...
EFL goals and round-up: WBA beat Fulham; Bournemouth held

Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham missed the chance to move further clear at the top of the table after they were beaten 1-0 at West Brom. The Baggies went close in the first half when Karlan Grant's effort was pushed onto the post by Marek Rodak before Callum Robinson finally made the breakthrough just after the hour.
It is an honour to sit and watch Joe Root bat – Marcus Trescothick

Joe Root left the rest of the England squad purring after his latest superb century in the West Indies, with batting coach Marcus Trescothick declaring it “an honour” to watch him at work.The England captain compiled an unbeaten 119 to set his side up on day one of the second Test in Barbados.It was his second hundred in as many innings after his 109 in last week’s draw in Antigua, taking his career tally to 25. Eight of those have come since the start of 2021, at an average nudging up towards 60.While the decision to stick with him as...
Cricket World Cup: England beat India to keep hopes alive

India 134 all out (36.2 overs): Mandhana 35, Dean 4-23, Shrubsole 2-20 England 136-6 (31.2 overs): Knight 53*, Sciver 45, Meghna 3-22 Rejuvenated England breathed life into their World Cup defence with a four-wicket hammering of India in Mount Maunganui. The holders were transformed from the team riddled with errors...
Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of fullbacks in Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland are in contention for their first Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.Here, we take a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.Hugo Keenan – Leinster😍 Get yourself a full-back who does it all…What an impact Hugo Keenan has made in a green jersey!⚡️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugbyOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/q4rjVGmAa9— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 13, 2022Position: Full-backAge: 25Caps: 19Debut: versus Italy,...
Women's Six Nations: Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap tests positive for Covid

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
Six Nations 2022: Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones seeks more tries

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
UCL: Lille v Chelsea 21/22 Rnd of 1

UCL: Lille v Chelsea 21/22 Rnd of 16. Action from the second leg of the Round of 16 tie between Lille and Chelsea at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Chelsea carry a 2-0 lead over from the first leg.
Australia in Pakistan: Babar Azam's 196 helps hosts salvage Karachi draw

Pakistan 143 (Starc 3-29) & 443-7 (Babar 196, Rizwan 104; Lyon 4-112) Babar Azam's majestic 196 helped Pakistan bat for almost two days in Karachi to rescue an unlikely draw against Australia in the second Test. Set 506 to win, the captain batted for 425 balls and more than 10...
