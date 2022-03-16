Recap: Lawrence out to last ball of day as England close on 244-3

Dennis Lillee led the tributes at a funeral service for his friend and former Australian team-mate Rod Marsh at the Adelaide Oval. Pace bowler Lillee formed a prolonged and prolific wicket-taking partnership with the late Australian cricket great. Marsh died at the age of 74. He had had been in...
France and Ireland remain in the title mix, while each of England, Scotland and Wales could finish as high as third or as low as fifth in the standings. Read through all the permutations below... 2022 Six Nations standings. Team W D L SD BP P. France 4 0 0...
That was the assessment of former England batsman Mark Butcher as Dan Lawrence peppered the boundary on his way to a highest Test score of 91 on day one of the second Test between England and the West Indies in Barbados. Lawrence provided some much-needed impetus in the second half...
Essex have signed Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast. The 29-year-old left-arm seamer will arrive at Chelmsford following a spell with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which ends on 29 May. He has played seven T20 internationals, three of them on Australia's recent tour to Sri...
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Liverpool stopper Alisson has toppled Harry Kane (No 3) atop the form chart after keeping his third successive clean sheet in the 2-0 win at Brighton - his 15th clean sheet this season, to remain within one shutout of compatriot Ederson.
Bob Olinger was a fortunate winner of the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham after runaway leader Galopin Des Champs fell at the last. Galopin Des Champs looked certain to land the spoils when he jumped the last well clear of Bob Olinger, but he slipped and knuckled over a stride after landing and ditched Paul Townend onto the ground.
Danny Mullins produced another riding masterclass as Flooring Porter successfully defended his Stayers' Hurdle crown on day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Concerns on how Flooring Porter (4/1) would react to a massive crowd after winning in near silence when the race was held behind closed doors last year were quickly allayed as the Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old set out from the front over the three-mile trip.
Third Wind gave Tom O’Brien further reason to celebrate when narrowly coming out on top in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. Just days after his wife gave birth to their second child, O'Brien was back to business to add a Festival winner to his list of achievements.
England skipper Heather Knight praised her team's mentality as they ended their losing start to the Women's World Cup with a four-wicket victory over India. Knight struck an unbeaten half-century while off-spinner Charlie Dean starred with figures of 4-23 and Anya Shrubsole claimed her 100th ODI wicket. But it was...
The Undertaker managed to create quite the legacy for himself before Kane came along, but together as the Brothers of Destruction they added more chapters to their storied careers. It’s hard to imagine WWE adding another talent to the Kane/Undertaker dynamic, but during a recent episode of TalkNShop Doc Gallows...
Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham missed the chance to move further clear at the top of the table after they were beaten 1-0 at West Brom. The Baggies went close in the first half when Karlan Grant's effort was pushed onto the post by Marek Rodak before Callum Robinson finally made the breakthrough just after the hour.
Joe Root left the rest of the England squad purring after his latest superb century in the West Indies, with batting coach Marcus Trescothick declaring it “an honour” to watch him at work.The England captain compiled an unbeaten 119 to set his side up on day one of the second Test in Barbados.It was his second hundred in as many innings after his 109 in last week’s draw in Antigua, taking his career tally to 25. Eight of those have come since the start of 2021, at an average nudging up towards 60.While the decision to stick with him as...
India 134 all out (36.2 overs): Mandhana 35, Dean 4-23, Shrubsole 2-20 England 136-6 (31.2 overs): Knight 53*, Sciver 45, Meghna 3-22 Rejuvenated England breathed life into their World Cup defence with a four-wicket hammering of India in Mount Maunganui. The holders were transformed from the team riddled with errors...
Ireland are in contention for their first Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.Here, we take a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.Hugo Keenan – Leinster😍 Get yourself a full-back who does it all…What an impact Hugo Keenan has made in a green jersey!⚡️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugbyOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/q4rjVGmAa9— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 13, 2022Position: Full-backAge: 25Caps: 19Debut: versus Italy,...
The fairytale ending was not to be as Tiger Roll failed to sign off his fabulous career with victory in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham after being denied by stablemate Delta Work. The Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll, a dual Grand National winner, was attempting to win the three-and-three-quarter-mile...
Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. France have recalled wing Damian Penaud, who missed the win over Wales with Covid-19, in the only change to their XV to play England on Saturday.
Pakistan 143 (Starc 3-29) & 443-7 (Babar 196, Rizwan 104; Lyon 4-112) Babar Azam's majestic 196 helped Pakistan bat for almost two days in Karachi to rescue an unlikely draw against Australia in the second Test. Set 506 to win, the captain batted for 425 balls and more than 10...
Comments / 0