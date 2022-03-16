Recap: Lawrence out to last ball of day as England close on 244-3

Joe Root left the rest of the England squad purring after his latest superb century in the West Indies, with batting coach Marcus Trescothick declaring it “an honour” to watch him at work.The England captain compiled an unbeaten 119 to set his side up on day one of the second Test in Barbados.It was his second hundred in as many innings after his 109 in last week’s draw in Antigua, taking his career tally to 25. Eight of those have come since the start of 2021, at an average nudging up towards 60.While the decision to stick with him as...

