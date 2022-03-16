ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Nine in 10 Ukrainians face poverty if war drags on, UN agency says

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElMQM_0egcTmpq00

Ukraine is facing an economic "free fall" that could leave 90% of the population living below the poverty line over the next year if the Russian invasion continues, the United Nations's development agency said on Wednesday.

In the U.N. Development Programme's worst-case scenario for Ukraine, GDP would contract by 60%, wiping out 18 years of socioeconomic development after 12 to 18 months of war .

"An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatised population must now come into sharper focus," UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said in a statement released on Wednesday. "There is still time to halt this grim trajectory.”

At least $100 billion worth of infrastructure, buildings, roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and other physical assets have been destroyed in the war, according to the UNDP.

FOURTH RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED IN UKRAINE, OFFICIAL SAYS

The war has also shut down 50% of Ukrainian businesses and left the other half operating "well below capacity," according to the agency.

“In order to avoid further suffering, destruction and impoverishment we need peace now,” said Steiner.

In order to mitigate the implosion of Ukraine's economy, the UNDP proposes implementing a large-scale emergency cash transfer operation, at an estimated cost of $250 million per month, that would cover partial income losses for 2.6 million people expected to fall into poverty. The agency says that a "more ambitious" temporary basic income program providing Ukrainians $5.50 per day would cost an estimated $430 million a month.

Billions in international aid pouring into Ukraine could help cover the cost of such programs.

The World Bank announced on March 7 that it had approved a $723 million emergency financial package for Ukraine, and the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.4 billion emergency loan for the country on March 9.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed legislation that included $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Prior to Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, an estimated 2% of Ukrainians lived below the $5.50 per day poverty line, according to Steiner.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian tanks are blasted to a standstill on road to Kyiv as Ukrainians ambush convoy during defence of capital

A convoy of Russian tanks was destroyed in a Ukrainian ambush that saw Moscow suffer another setback in its goal of seizing Kyiv. While the Red Army was still last night edging towards the capital, a number of Russian T-72 tanks and other vehicles were obliterated in the surprise attack from the front and back of the convoy, forcing those who survived to turn and flee.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Economy#War#Ukrainians#Russian#The United Nations#Undp
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s troops now within 20 MILES of Kyiv as encircled Zelenskyy rips Biden for ‘leaving Ukraine alone’

VLADIMIR Putin's troops are now within 20 miles of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rips Joe Biden for "leaving Ukraine alone." Zelensky said at least 137 troops and civilians were killed on the first day of fighting, adding that Russian “sabotage forces” had entered the city to hunt him and his family down.
POLITICS
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 15)

As Tuesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. Three European Union prime ministers became the first foreign leaders to travel to Kyiv since Russia's invasion began. Leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived by train for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to demonstrate the bloc's "unequivocal support" for Ukrainian independence. U.S. President Biden will travel to NATO's headquarters in Brussels on March 24 for a summit on Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind

Mounds of abandoned clothes and other personal items lie strewn along corridors leading out of Ukraine. The farther people carry their things, the harder it is, so they leave them behind, said Ludmila Sokol, a gym teacher fleeing Zaporizhzhia in the south.But their pets, they keep alongside them.Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the pets people could not leave behind: birds, rabbits, hamsters, cats and dogs.People fleeing the outskirts of Kyiv crowded together under a destroyed bridge, carrying little luggage and abandoning their vehicles on the road. But their pets remained...
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine president says his country ‘has been left to fight alone’ as hundreds killed or injured

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians dead on the first day.“They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” said the president. “It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”Criticising western allies, the president said: “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid.”In a video address, he said 137 “heroes,” including 10 military officers, had been killed and...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
192K+
Followers
62K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy