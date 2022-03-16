ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Equal Pay Day Reminder of Pay Disparity Between Men, Women

By Patsy Widakuswara
Voice of America
 1 day ago

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day,...

www.voanews.com

5 On Your Side

What is Equal Pay Day?

ST. LOUIS — It's Equal Pay Day 2022. The date means to symbolize the pay gap between men and women in the United States. Women would have had to work from January 1, 2021, to March 15, 2022, to earn the same amount men made in 2021. This based...
Joe Biden
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
#Equal Pay Day
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Wage increases fail to keep pace with inflation

Average hourly wages have increased by more than 5% over the past year, but the inflation has grown by nearly 8% over that same period. Laura Veldkamp, a professor of finance and economics at Columbia Business School, spoke with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano about how rising prices are outpacing wage increases nationwide.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Equal Pay Day: Tips on Asking for a Wage Increase

March 15 is Equal Pay Day. It’s a day observed nationally during Women’s History Month to shine a light on the wage gap that still separates men and women in the American workforce. While there have been significant strides towards equality, the gap still exist, according to a...
bizjournals

On Equal Pay Day, women hope leverage from the Great Resignation will help

This year, Equal Pay Day falls on March 15, a date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women earned 83 percent of what men earned in 2020 for full-time, year-round work. In 2019, the national earnings wage gap was $10,150, with wage gaps between women and men topping more than $15,000 in Wyoming, Utah and Washington D.C.
KRON4 News

State awards $5M in grants to fund women’s pandemic recovery on Equal Pay Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Equal Pay Day, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has awarded grants to help fund organizations serving women and girls who have been disproportionately affected economically by the ongoing pandemic. Grantees include organizations serving low-income, unemployed, or underemployed, AIAN, BIPOC, LGBTQIA, unhoused, rural, disabled, senior, […]
restorationnewsmedia.com

Equal Pay Day: It’s everyone’s business

Equal Pay Day is an opportunity to assess how women fare in the workplace and determine how far into this year women must work to catch up to what men made in the previous year. The pandemic made this year’s Equal Pay Day both more complex, and a critical inflection point.
