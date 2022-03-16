Equal Pay Day Reminder of Pay Disparity Between Men, Women

This year, Equal Pay Day falls on March 15, a date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women earned 83 percent of what men earned in 2020 for full-time, year-round work. In 2019, the national earnings wage gap was $10,150, with wage gaps between women and men topping more than $15,000 in Wyoming, Utah and Washington D.C.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO