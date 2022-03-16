Equal Pay Day Reminder of Pay Disparity Between Men, Women

ST. LOUIS — It's Equal Pay Day 2022. The date means to symbolize the pay gap between men and women in the United States. Women would have had to work from January 1, 2021, to March 15, 2022, to earn the same amount men made in 2021. This based...
Tuesday marks National Equal Pay Day in the U.S. — a day where organizations, policymakers and activists aim to highlight the continuing pay disparities between men and women. While significant progress has been made to bridge the pay gap between genders in the last 40 years, little has changed...
It's a move that's politically beneficial — but also perilous, given gas prices. A big endorsement: "I’m all for that. Ban it,” Pelosi said Thursday as she joined a growing push to ban Russian oil as a means to further punish Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Equal Pay Day in the U.S. lands on a different day every year, and this year it turns out on average, women “only” had to work 74 extra days into 2022 to catch up to what men earned in 2021. That day is March 15, the earliest the...
Organizations across the globe took to social media last week to show their support for International Women's Day. Unfortunately but not surprisingly, for many companies, attaching a pithy #IWD2022 or #BreakTheBias hashtag to a carefully curated Instagram post or tweet is where their commitment to women begins and ends. In...
The hosts of “The View” weighed in on the idea of term limits for Supreme Court justices on Wednesday, finding themselves decidedly split on the idea. But Ana Navarro had an alternative suggestion: mental assessments. The women got into the topic by way of discussing President Biden’s Supreme...
Average hourly wages have increased by more than 5% over the past year, but the inflation has grown by nearly 8% over that same period. Laura Veldkamp, a professor of finance and economics at Columbia Business School, spoke with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano about how rising prices are outpacing wage increases nationwide.
March 15 is Equal Pay Day. It’s a day observed nationally during Women’s History Month to shine a light on the wage gap that still separates men and women in the American workforce. While there have been significant strides towards equality, the gap still exist, according to a...
Equal Pay Day is the date on the calendar each year through which a woman who works full time, all year round must work in order to get paid the same amount a man did the previous year. For 2022, Equal Pay Day is today, March 15, 74 days after New Year’s Eve.
This year, Equal Pay Day falls on March 15, a date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women earned 83 percent of what men earned in 2020 for full-time, year-round work. In 2019, the national earnings wage gap was $10,150, with wage gaps between women and men topping more than $15,000 in Wyoming, Utah and Washington D.C.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Equal Pay Day, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has awarded grants to help fund organizations serving women and girls who have been disproportionately affected economically by the ongoing pandemic. Grantees include organizations serving low-income, unemployed, or underemployed, AIAN, BIPOC, LGBTQIA, unhoused, rural, disabled, senior, […]
• Fox News commentator pleads guilty to fabricating history of employment with CIA. • Fox News commentator claims John McCain betrayed United States and gave secrets to North Vietnamese. • Fox News commentator says Capitol police officer who testified about being attacked on Jan. 6 is a “crisis actor”
Equal Pay Day is an opportunity to assess how women fare in the workplace and determine how far into this year women must work to catch up to what men made in the previous year. The pandemic made this year’s Equal Pay Day both more complex, and a critical inflection point.
Comments / 0