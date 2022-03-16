ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cheick Diallo: Double-double in start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Diallo recorded 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block...

www.cbssports.com

KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
WOWK

Deuce McBride performs for Knicks in victory

Deuce McBride has worked his way into the rotation at the Garden. The rookie guard logged 20 minutes in the New York Knicks’ 128-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, adding seven points, three assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. It was the seventh time McBride logged 20 minutes or more in a game, and his rebounding total tied his career-high.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers' new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Produces double-double in win

Siakam logged 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-103 victory over the Lakers. Siakam continued his recent run of strong play, finishing with 20-plus points for the seventh straight game. The big man also grabbed 11 boards en route to his 22nd double-double of the campaign. Siakam is averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 three-pointers since the start of February.
NBA
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Lakers on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Horton-Tucker is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he's listed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggested, he is ready to play against Fred VanVleet and Co.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Records double-double in win

Johnson logged 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes in Saturday's G League win over Windy City. Johnson made his first G League appearance in over a month after being assigned to the Skyhawks on Friday, and he was dominant as part of the starting lineup. He's posted double-doubles in three of his six appearances with College Park this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Moses Wright: Strong double-double

Wright finished with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 win over Birmingham. The two-way player continues to dominate the glass while playing down with the Legends as he led the team in rebounds during Saturday's win. Wright is averaging 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game over his first four appearances with Texas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Yoeli Childs: Good shooting in double-double

Childs recorded 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 130-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. Childs shot 75 percent from the floor and led his team in rebounds in Monday's defeat. He's still averaging a double-double per game in the G League this season, but he's still shooting poorly from the free-throw line (54.2 percent).
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Andre Drummond: Strong double-double Wednesday

Drummond tallied 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to the Mavericks. Drummond was a beast in the paint for the Nets on Wednesday, as the center tallied another strong double-double across near-perfect shooting from the field and lead the team off the glass. It was the veteran's third double-double and his fourth performance scoring in double digits since March 8. During that span, Drummond is averaging 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per matchup.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Double-doubles off bench

Claxton had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 150-108 win over Orlando. Claxton has played 20-plus minutes in four straight games and has scored in double figures in back-to-back contests. The third-year big man also grabbed his most rebounds since Feb. 2 en route to notching his fourth double-double of the campaign. He appears to have solidified a backup role to Andre Drummond after being sidelined for the majority of February due to a hamstring injury.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Kai Jones: Double-doubles in loss

Jones totaled 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold. Jones notched his second double-double over the past three games and his eighth of the campaign. Across 15 appearances with Greensboro, the 21-year-old is averaging 17.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Strong double-double in win

Ball posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 win over the Hawks. Ball reached double figures in multiple categories for the first time since recording a triple-double back on February 17, prior to the All-Star break. Over the last six games, he's averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30.7 minutes per game. He'll look to continue to fill the stat sheet Saturday against the Mavericks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Produces well in return

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) generated 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 131-115 loss to the Suns. After clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols early Tuesday, McCollum was back in action in his usual...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in return

Murray racked up 30 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 149-139 loss to Minnesota. Murray rested on the second half of a back-to-back Saturday, but he returned to the starting lineup Monday and registered his fifth 30-point double-double this season. Over his last six appearances, the point guard has averaged 27.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.7 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.
NBA
Reuters

Devin Booker powers Suns to victory over Rockets

Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Phoenix Suns pull away from the stubborn Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday. Booker was the ignition behind a 12-1 run that enabled the Suns to finally subdue Houston, drilling a pair of 3s that silenced a Rockets run back into contention. Booker nailed a stepback 3-pointer at the 5:23 mark of the third that helped Phoenix reclaim its double-digit lead at 81-70.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades: Thunder blow 18-point lead, SGA & Bazley combine for 57 points in 134-116 loss to Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue to search for its first win in nearly two weeks as the team falls to the Charlotte Hornets, 134-116. After a hot start in the first quarter where the team scored 41 points and led by as much as 18 points, the Hornets were able to take control for the rest of the game and outscore the Thunder 105-75 in the remaining three quarters. This game continues the trend of the Thunder’s once top defense regressing to one of the worst in the league due to injuries.
NBA

