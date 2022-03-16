Cheick Diallo: Double-double in start

Ball posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 win over the Hawks. Ball reached double figures in multiple categories for the first time since recording a triple-double back on February 17, prior to the All-Star break. Over the last six games, he's averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30.7 minutes per game. He'll look to continue to fill the stat sheet Saturday against the Mavericks.
