Wordle players have taken to Twitter to celebrate today’s “easy” word, with many guessing the five-letter word in just two attempts.The word game, which has taken the internet by storm since it was released in October last year, sees players guess the five-letter word of the day in six attempts or less.It was created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, but was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) in February for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.Following its acquisition, many lamented that the game had become “too hard” or even “elitist”, but the...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO