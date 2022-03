Just when you think that you've tried all the pizza that there can be, life throws you something beautiful. While hanging out with some friends, they introduced me to this miraculous Penne a la Vodka Grandma-Style Pizza, and when I tell you that this was to die for, it was to die for. We are honestly so blessed by the phenomenal pizzerias in New York. Whatever it is about the area, whether it really does have to do with the water or not, we have the best pizza around!

KINGSTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO