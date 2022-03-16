White Woman Goes On Rant Inside A Wisconsin Walmart, Video Shows Her Mocking BLM
A white lady is going through expenses of disorderly conduct...blackchronicle.com
A white lady is going through expenses of disorderly conduct...blackchronicle.com
well the source is from the "black chronicle " and if we had a "white chronicle " we would be called racist,,, how twisted is that
Well one good thing about the BLM movement it furnished mansions for it's founders...BLM is really buy large mansions
I didn't watch the video but for real for real "ALL LIVES MATTER EVERY SINGLE LAST ONE,END OF DISCISSION.
Comments / 103