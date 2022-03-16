ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What Year-Round Daylight Saving Time Would Look Like in Jersey

By Joe Kelly
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey, the sun is no longer setting at 4:30 pm! Yay!. Thanks to Daylight Saving Time (DST) kicking in this week, it now stays lighter later in the day. (It's also darker later in the morning, but no one talks about that...) Daylight Saving Time happens every year when...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Permanent Daylight Savings Would Change Every Family Forever — But There’s a Catch

If there’s only one thing all parents can agree on, it’s that time changes are the absolute worst—and it looks like every single member of the Senate agrees. Yesterday, in a unanimous vote, members of the Senate agreed that time changes need to come to an end, and starting in November 2023, we will live in perpetual daylight savings time (the time we just sprung forward into) if the bill passes the House and then makes its way to the President’s desk without a veto by him.
RELATIONSHIPS
KLAW 101

Is Sunday the Beginning or Ending of Daylight Saving Time?

I get confused every time we have to change our clocks, whether the Spring time change is the beginning or the ending of Daylight Saving Time. Yes, that is Saving with no 'S'. Daylight Saving Time was first adopted in 1918 but was dropped again the next year. It wasn't until 1966 that most of the states began participating in the act of changing clocks twice a year.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Us Senate#South Jersey#Timeanddate Com#Dst#The Us Senate#House
NBC Chicago

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
Highway 98.9

Poll: Should Louisiana Go to Daylight Saving Time All the Time?

When's the last time you saw Republican and Democrat politicians, at a national level, reach across the aisle and agree on anything? As divided as America seems to be there is one movement that has legislators from both parties lining up and demanding its elimination. And what is this poison that so infects our way of life that it must be eliminated as soon as possible?
LOUISIANA STATE
Bring Me The News

What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy