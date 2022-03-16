DST, settling ties, anti-Biden plate: Down in Alabama

Auburn’s road to the Final Four got off to a precarious start during the team’s travel day ahead of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers’ arrival in Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday night was delayed after mechanical issues caused the team’s flight to return to Auburn University Regional Airport, an Auburn athletics spokesman confirmed to AL.com. Auburn originally planned to arrive via its usual charter company, as the NCAA only provides flights for programs that are playing more than 350 miles away from their campuses.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO