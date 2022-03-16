ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

DST, settling ties, anti-Biden plate: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You know what they used to say ties were like. Years ago, ties in college football became unsettling enough that the sport found an imperfect but creative way...

www.al.com

AL.com

Recruits like RyQueze McElderry find ‘fluidity’ after committing early

RyQueze McElderry had his mind made up. He loved Georgia. The campus reminded McElderry of back home across the border in Anniston, Ala. The coaching staff had made an early connection. After a few camps inside Sanford Stadium, and more than a few conversations with offensive line coaches, McElderry was set. But then Alabama called three days before his commitment date on Nov. 30.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama softball vs. No. 2 Florida State

It’s a nice evening in Tuscaloosa for a meeting of two of the nation’s top college softball teams. It’ll be No. 3 Alabama (22-2) facing No. 2 Florida State (23-1) live from Rhoads Stadium. This is rematch from last year’s Women’s College World Series where the Seminoles...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Zep Jasper is the Honey Badger that does care

Zep Jasper was holding up the line. As Auburn participated in a reverse Tiger Walk before departing for the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla., a week ago, Auburn’s starting point guard was the first to step out of Neville Arena and lead the procession through a throng of fans gathered to send the SEC regular-season champions off. Every few steps, Jasper came to a stop, obliging the handful of fans who asked for a picture or an autograph.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

UAB and Jelly Walker carry national buzz into Big Dance

The most exciting college basketball player in the NCAA Tournament might play for UAB. His name is Jordan Walker, but people call him Jelly because he’s so smooth. Want a giant killer for the first weekend of the tournament? UAB is that classic mid-major built on experience, toughness and a strong backcourt. The 12th-seeded Blazers have a tough draw against five-seed Houston, but UAB has a defense to compete with the Cougars and the firepower in Walker to make big shots late in games.
AL.com

Auburn’s arrival in Greenville for NCAA Tournament delayed due to plane mechanical issues

Auburn’s road to the Final Four got off to a precarious start during the team’s travel day ahead of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers’ arrival in Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday night was delayed after mechanical issues caused the team’s flight to return to Auburn University Regional Airport, an Auburn athletics spokesman confirmed to AL.com. Auburn originally planned to arrive via its usual charter company, as the NCAA only provides flights for programs that are playing more than 350 miles away from their campuses.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Everything Bruce Pearl, Auburn players said on eve of NCAA Tournament opener vs. Jacksonville State

Auburn’s return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since its Final Four run in 2019 is less than 24 hours away. The Tigers arrived in Greenville, S.C., late Wednesday night -- after unexpected travel delays due to mechanical issues mid-flight -- before heading over to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday morning for an open practice session and media availability. The Tigers took their turn at the dais to preview Friday’s opening-round matchup with 15th-seeded Jacksonville State.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Sponsor optimistic as new Alabama lottery plan clears 1st hurdle

The sponsor of a new proposal for an Alabama lottery said he was optimistic this morning after his plan cleared the first step in the legislative process. The legislation by Rep. Chip Brown, a Republican from Mobile County, would direct money to help students pay for college, dual enrollment for high school students in community colleges, a repayment program for student loans, bonuses for education retirees, and agricultural programs for high school students.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Trent Richardson reports for training camp in Mexico

Former Alabama All-American Trent Richardson arrived in Mexico on Wednesday to begin preparations for Caudillos de Chihuahua’s season, the Mexican American Professional Football League announced. “I feel like I’m home,” Richardson said in a statement released by the league. “I feel like I’m where I need to be. I’m...
AL.com

Plenty of new faces as South Alabama begins spring football practice

South Alabama opens spring practice on Friday, with plenty of new faces looking to make an impact in Kane Wommack’s second season as head coach. The Jaguars went 5-7 in 2021, losing four games by a touchdown or less. With two full offseason programs having been complete, Wommack is looking for continued growth this spring, particularly in what he terms “physicality.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Jacksonville State’s strange 2nd chance at NCAA Tournament bid felt like ‘being on the bubble’

Jacksonville State players walked off their home court nearly two weeks ago, defeated. A three-point loss to Jacksonville in the ASUN Tournament semifinals seemingly derailed any hopes of the league’s regular-season champions to make the NCAA Tournament. In the locker room afterward, Ray Harper addressed his team, not knowing the Gamecocks still had a path to the Big Dance.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Jabari Smith picks up 3rd All-America honor, Walker Kessler a 2nd

Jabari Smith took one step closer to becoming a consensus All-American on Wednesday. Auburn’s star freshman picked up his third All-America honor, landing on the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-America second team. Smith previously picked up second-team All-America nods from the Sporting News last week and then from the Associated Press on Tuesday. Teammate Walker Kessler also made the NABC All-America team, earning third-team honors. Kessler was also a third-team AP All-American.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

