Inside Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns' new Biden book

Joe Biden doesn’t get Kyrsten Sinema and she doesn’t get him back. That appears to be the major takeaway from a new book billed as the first major account of the Biden administration. Snippets from This Will Not Pass, from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, reported by Axios, include that the Democratic Arizona senator was the first-ever lawmaker to object when White House aides asked her to mask up for a meeting with the president (she said she’d already been vaccinated). The book also is said to report that Sinema went out of her way to mock Biden at a fundraiser with mostly Republican lobbyists while praising Republican Andy Biggs (“I love Andy Biggs!”) despite the Arizona rep’s strong backing of Donald Trump’s Big Lie. “One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren’s use of... TikTok,” the authors write. “He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO