Presidential Election

Inside Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns' new Biden book

By Mike Allen
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

President Biden confessed in private that he didn't understand Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who helped stymie his biggest legislative dreams, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns write in the first major book about the Biden-Harris administration, coming May 3. Sneak peek: "One person close to the...

Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
TheDailyBeast

Sinema Refused to Mask Up for Biden Meeting, Says New Book

Joe Biden doesn’t get Kyrsten Sinema and she doesn’t get him back. That appears to be the major takeaway from a new book billed as the first major account of the Biden administration. Snippets from This Will Not Pass, from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, reported by Axios, include that the Democratic Arizona senator was the first-ever lawmaker to object when White House aides asked her to mask up for a meeting with the president (she said she’d already been vaccinated). The book also is said to report that Sinema went out of her way to mock Biden at a fundraiser with mostly Republican lobbyists while praising Republican Andy Biggs (“I love Andy Biggs!”) despite the Arizona rep’s strong backing of Donald Trump’s Big Lie. “One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren’s use of... TikTok,” the authors write. “He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it.”
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
Washington Post

A strange new defense of Trump’s coup effort is both wrong and dangerous

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, we’ve heard endless variations of a particularly pernicious claim: Trump and many GOP voters really believed the election was stolen from him. This helps explain the ferocity of the Jan. 6 violence, we’ve been told, even if it doesn’t justify it.
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends speaking at white supremacist event saying she didn’t know what it was

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene waded into newfound controversy on Friday when she attended a white nationalist convention in Florida and tried to claim afterwards that she didn’t know what she was doing.The Georgia congresswoman attended an event hosted by Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most well-known white nationalists and far-right figures. Mr Fuentes attended the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally during which neo-Nazis and far-right activists clashed with counterprotesters.On Saturday, Ms Greene initially attempted to dodge questions about the event, but addressed reporters after it became clear that her attendance at the event was not a guarded secret.During her...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses fellow Republicans of ‘beating the drums of war’ over Russia in new ad

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Republicans of “beating the drums of war” in a 2022 re-election campaign ad targeting “globalists” and heavily featuring clips of Donald Trump.The video shared on her Facebook and Telegram channels on 11 March also includes older campaign ad clips featuring her shooting a rifle at the words “open borders,” “green new deal,” “gun control” and “socialism.”“For decades the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy,” led by the World Economic Forum and its chair Klaus Schwab, she says in the video, which features a rendition of...
