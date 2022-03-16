TN Lawmakers Push to Remove Critical Race Theory from Higher Education Institutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Critical Race Theory continues to be widely debated across the country.

Anti-CRT bills are being considered in an effort to remove the controversial idea from classrooms, some lawmakers referring to the theory as divisive.

CRT is the idea that America was founded upon racist principles and that racism is embedded in the legal systems and policies.

Now, the next to consider targeting and wiping out the theory from its education systems is the state of Tennessee.

House Bill 2670 is authored by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

According to the proposed bill, it would “prohibit a public institution of higher education from taking certain actions with regard to divisive concepts and the ideologies or political viewpoints of students and employees.”

Meantime, a statement issued to FOX13 by Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant says the following:

“Any curriculum promoting the narrative that white privilege or racism is alive and well in Tennessee does not accurately reflect our state, our public education system or its residents. Our students deserve much better. This bill empowers employees and students of all races on our college campuses to think for themselves free from fear of discrimination and without being coerced to embrace any specific ideology or political viewpoint.”

While Republicans push to do away with the ideology, critics of the bill say removing CRT is an attack on minority communities.

“To take students’ ability to learn about those things away is not right,” said Tennessee State Senator London Lamar. “What I’m going to do is continue to challenge this bill, it is downright just disgusting and disrespectful.”

Lamar is a Memphis native and currently represents Senate District 33.

She’s spoken openly with FOX13, proclaiming that HB 2670 is a form of censorship, saying the rights of college students should not be compromised.

“Everybody in college is typically over the age of 18, so they are grown,” Lamar added in a recent interview with FOX13. “Most courses on diversity or issues regarding racism or gender studies are electives so you can choose to take those classes.”

Memphis resident Christian Jackson also agrees that CRT needs to remain an option in Tennessee classrooms.

“Our history is American history, and it needs to be taught so these kids will understand where they come from, what has been happening and what is still happening today,” he said.

HB 2670 passed the House last week, it is now on the Senate calendar for Monday, March 21.

©2022 Cox Media Group