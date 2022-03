City create a hatful of chances but Palace hold out. Bernardo, Mahrez and Laporte miss golden opportunities. Liverpool four points behind with a game in hand and City to play. The tightest of Premier League title races just got even tighter. Manchester City did extend their lead over Liverpool but they only inched it forward and they can feel the hot breath on their shoulder. After this goalless draw – just how did it stay goalless? – the advantage is only four points and there is the air of the hunted about the champions. Fifty-eight days ago City were 14 points clear.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO